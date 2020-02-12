Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $10,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,307,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,989,037,000 after acquiring an additional 28,254 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 627,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 619,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 551,695 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,033,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $367.63. 56,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,367. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.29 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The company has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.49.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NOC. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.20.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total transaction of $1,420,460.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,918.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

