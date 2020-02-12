NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Short Interest Up 16.0% in January

NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the January 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.14.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NWE traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.34. 31,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,964. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.16. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $78.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 954.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.