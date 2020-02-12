NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.45-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.54. NorthWestern also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.45-3.60 EPS.

NWE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.46. 191,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,311. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $64.78 and a 1-year high of $78.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Several analysts have issued reports on NWE shares. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.14.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

