NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NovaGold Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the mining company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for NovaGold Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Shares of TSE NG opened at C$11.89 on Wednesday. NovaGold Resources has a twelve month low of C$4.66 and a twelve month high of C$12.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a PE ratio of -139.88. The company has a quick ratio of 44.77, a current ratio of 44.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.23.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 60,855 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.81, for a total value of C$536,132.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$934,873.15. Also, Senior Officer Melanie Hennessey sold 48,500 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.01, for a total transaction of C$436,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,841,990.14. Insiders have sold 283,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,886,904 in the last three months.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

