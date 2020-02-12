Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Position Reduced by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 659,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,111 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $62,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Novartis by 330.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.00. 80,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.97 and a 12 month high of $98.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.79.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.0425 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

