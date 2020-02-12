Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Short Interest Up 17.7% in January

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the January 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVS. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Novartis by 330.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,734. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $224.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $74.97 and a fifty-two week high of $98.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $3.0425 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.11%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

