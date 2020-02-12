Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.47.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. Barclays raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $3,518,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital One National Association acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $541,000. 7.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $63.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.07 and a 200 day moving average of $55.01. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $64.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.7874 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 26.02%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

