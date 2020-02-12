NOW (DNOW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect NOW to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.44. NOW has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $15.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DNOW shares. Cowen started coverage on NOW in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

