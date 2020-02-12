Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $480-510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $596.60 million.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.00-2.40 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on NUS. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of NYSE:NUS traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.79. The stock had a trading volume of 831,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,918. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $32.52 and a 52 week high of $69.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

