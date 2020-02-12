Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17-2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.00-2.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

NYSE NUS traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $35.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,918. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $32.52 and a 1-year high of $69.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average is $40.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.