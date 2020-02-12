NULS (NULS) Achieves Market Cap of $28.73 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. During the last week, NULS has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. One NULS token can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00003745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, CoinBene, OKEx and ChaoEX. NULS has a market cap of $28.73 million and approximately $5.74 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.35 or 0.03571360 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009640 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00248346 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00039967 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00142933 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003045 BTC.

NULS Token Profile

NULS was first traded on September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,838,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,770,500 tokens. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official message board is steemit.com/@nuls. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kucoin, ChaoEX, DragonEX, OKEx, CoinBene, Bit-Z and QBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

