NuShares (NSR) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. NuShares has a market cap of $1.56 million and $373.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuShares token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NuShares has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00028268 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005933 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NuShares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

