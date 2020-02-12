NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) Short Interest Update

NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the January 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days. Approximately 17.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE traded up $2.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.67. The stock had a trading volume of 148,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,368. NV5 Global has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $85.60. The company has a market capitalization of $829.01 million, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.83 and its 200 day moving average is $61.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other NV5 Global news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $201,786.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. 60.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVEE. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Sunday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on NV5 Global from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NV5 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

