NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.8% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $41,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised NVIDIA from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.26.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $4.65 on Wednesday, hitting $272.54. 9,279,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,598,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.17. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $272.80. The firm has a market cap of $166.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,484.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.