NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $310.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $285.00 to $310.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.10.

NVIDIA stock opened at $267.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.95 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42. NVIDIA has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $272.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total value of $403,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,179.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $138,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,579 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,811 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in NVIDIA by 16.0% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 413 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $1,045,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

