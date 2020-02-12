NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) will report $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.76. NXP Semiconductors posted earnings of $1.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year earnings of $8.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.86 to $8.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $10.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NXP Semiconductors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. BidaskClub downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.71.

NXPI traded up $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,592,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,724. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $85.38 and a twelve month high of $138.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.15, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,868.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,146,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $888,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,680 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,755 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.