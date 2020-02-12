NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,198,559 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 78,113 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for approximately 0.9% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Boston Partners owned 1.86% of NXP Semiconductors worth $661,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,129 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 13.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,031 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 146,479 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $15,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 57,448 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,868.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at $229,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.71.

NXPI opened at $135.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52 week low of $85.38 and a 52 week high of $137.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.24.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

