NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stake Lessened by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,662 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 12,394 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,276,672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $576,116,000 after purchasing an additional 256,202 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 667.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,412,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $481,545,000 after buying an additional 3,837,685 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,509,714 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $382,980,000 after acquiring an additional 476,087 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,373 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $225,701,000 after acquiring an additional 83,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,603 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $128,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,011,868.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. S&P Equity Research raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.71.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $2.31 on Wednesday, reaching $137.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,592,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,724. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $85.38 and a fifty-two week high of $138.43. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.09%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

