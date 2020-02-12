NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on NYMT. Zacks Investment Research cut NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

NY MTG TR INC/SH stock opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 112.90, a quick ratio of 112.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. NY MTG TR INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

