Oak Grove Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,975 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,150 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.7% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $937,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 144,526 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,867,000 after buying an additional 299,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,415,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,517,000 after buying an additional 244,296 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.78.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $1,274,298.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,986.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.93. The company had a trading volume of 29,634,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,259,571. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.96. The stock has a market cap of $207.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

