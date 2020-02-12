Oak Ridge Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 148.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,805 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,755,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,191,000 after buying an additional 213,827 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4,592.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 124,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after purchasing an additional 121,925 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,920,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,086,000 after purchasing an additional 101,950 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $11,757,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,939,000.

Shares of VXF traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.09. 1,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,792. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $110.76 and a 12-month high of $130.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

