Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,990 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Insperity worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,299,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,531,000 after purchasing an additional 636,273 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in Insperity by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 519,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth about $41,922,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Insperity by 272.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 273,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,008,000 after acquiring an additional 200,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Insperity by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 245,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,109,000 after acquiring an additional 36,180 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity stock traded down $17.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.59. The company had a trading volume of 229,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. Insperity Inc has a 12-month low of $67.06 and a 12-month high of $144.92.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 166.72% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Insperity Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $158,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSP shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

