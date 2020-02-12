Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,825 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Retrophin worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Retrophin by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Retrophin during the 4th quarter valued at $628,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Retrophin by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 57,746 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Retrophin by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Retrophin during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000.

In other Retrophin news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 248,466 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,504.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $52,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $173,830. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RTRX stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16. Retrophin Inc has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

