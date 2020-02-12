Oak Ridge Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 89.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,411 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Shotspotter worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Shotspotter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Shotspotter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shotspotter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shotspotter by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Shotspotter by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $42,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSTI traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.02. 4,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,602. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average of $25.92. Shotspotter Inc has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.78 million, a P/E ratio of 424.86 and a beta of 2.60.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Shotspotter had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $9.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Shotspotter Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SSTI. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Shotspotter from $64.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Shotspotter from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.10.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

