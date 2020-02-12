Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $2.88 Million Stake in Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,542 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.46% of Kura Oncology worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 23.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

NASDAQ KURA traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $12.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,149. The firm has a market cap of $553.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12. Kura Oncology Inc has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 19.29, a quick ratio of 19.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

