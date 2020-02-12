Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,859 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Blueprint Medicines worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 18,322 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,621,000 after purchasing an additional 710,147 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $64.75. 50,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,287. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $102.98. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a target price (down from ) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.77.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $622,667.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,198.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 415 shares in the company, valued at $31,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,499 shares of company stock worth $1,878,808 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

