Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $4.51 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.1% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.33.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total value of $605,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,154.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.50, for a total transaction of $782,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 120,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,558,402.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,941 shares of company stock worth $34,718,085. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EW traded down $4.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.84. 92,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,625. The stock has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $165.69 and a twelve month high of $247.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

