Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $5.15 Million Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,291 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALXN traded up $2.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.22. The company had a trading volume of 208,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $141.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.49. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.68.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.