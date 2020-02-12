Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $5.84 Million Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,593 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 344,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SFM. Cfra cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

In related news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 1,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $33,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,006,000.00. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SFM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.44. The stock had a trading volume of 130,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,093. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

