Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $5.99 Million Stock Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,627 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1,132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Unilever stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.65. The company had a trading volume of 78,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,274. Unilever N.V. has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day moving average of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 64.62%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.