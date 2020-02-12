Oak Ridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,059 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 1.27% of Duluth worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Duluth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Duluth during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Duluth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Duluth during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duluth by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.87% of the company’s stock.

DLTH stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 14,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $244.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54. Duluth Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.87.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.98 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.52%. Duluth’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duluth news, Chairman Stephen L. Schlecht bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,136,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,285,682.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen L. Schlecht bought 4,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.27 per share, for a total transaction of $48,679.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,156,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,766,690.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLTH shares. BidaskClub cut Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duluth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

