Oak Ridge Investments LLC Makes New $4.49 Million Investment in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,906 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Mercury Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1,577.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at $228,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $925,750.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,812,563. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.63. 214,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,335. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.05. Mercury Systems Inc has a one year low of $57.71 and a one year high of $89.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.11 and a 200 day moving average of $76.30.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

