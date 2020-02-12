Oak Ridge Investments LLC Makes New Investment in i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 199,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.73% of i3 Verticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the third quarter worth $217,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after purchasing an additional 110,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 48.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research lowered i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

In other i3 Verticals news, COO David Scott Meriwether sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $83,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

IIIV traded down $3.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.44. 1,246,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,069. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $990.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.53. i3 Verticals Inc has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

