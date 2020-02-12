Oak Ridge Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $19,560,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,001,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.79. The company had a trading volume of 135,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,876. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.78. The stock has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $118.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.22.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

