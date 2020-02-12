Oak Ridge Investments LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 521.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,733 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $60,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 45,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,787,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period.

Shares of IWO traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.67. 267,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,918. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $184.64 and a fifty-two week high of $223.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

