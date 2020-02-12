Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 2,226 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Incyte by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,129,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,447,000 after buying an additional 66,797 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Incyte by 12.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,878,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,418,000 after buying an additional 209,772 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 934,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,631,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Incyte by 217.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 477,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after buying an additional 327,456 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Incyte by 4.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 465,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,530,000 after buying an additional 21,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $192,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $300,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,473 shares in the company, valued at $9,354,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,642 shares of company stock worth $4,147,155. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

Shares of Incyte stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $75.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,079,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,720. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $96.79. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.12.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

