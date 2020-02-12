Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 292 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,247,000 after acquiring an additional 259,880 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 2,616.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,203,000 after purchasing an additional 196,191 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 12,461.3% in the fourth quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 175,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,916,000 after purchasing an additional 173,711 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 360.1% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 221,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $75,353,000 after purchasing an additional 173,592 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter worth $39,717,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.63, for a total transaction of $69,326.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 936 shares in the company, valued at $324,445.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,700 shares of company stock worth $2,342,968. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFX traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $377.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,608. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $269.88 and a 1-year high of $390.21.

TFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays set a $365.00 target price on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.60.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

