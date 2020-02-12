Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 3,027 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

SRPT stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.44. 620,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 2.20. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $158.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.81.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $5,271,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,583,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

