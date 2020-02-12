Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 31,093 Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,093 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Home Bancshares worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,621,000 after acquiring an additional 25,804 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Home Bancshares stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.70. 31,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,463. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.88. Home Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

In other Home Bancshares news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $32,189.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $147,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,445 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

