Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 558 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,004 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,520,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996,110. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.02. The company has a market capitalization of $262.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $240.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

