Oak Ridge Investments LLC Trims Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,793 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $5.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $242.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,652,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.32. The firm has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $163.68 and a 12-month high of $249.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total transaction of $477,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 9,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.75, for a total value of $2,044,819.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,378 shares in the company, valued at $36,929,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,742 shares of company stock worth $24,453,342 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

