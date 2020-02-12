OAX (OAX) Market Cap Tops $5.23 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last week, OAX has traded up 37.5% against the dollar. One OAX token can now be bought for $0.0696 or 0.00000672 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, LATOKEN and Liqui. OAX has a total market cap of $5.23 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OAX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.93 or 0.03511081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00260363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00039004 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00144371 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002944 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX’s launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. OAX’s official website is oax.org.

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, LATOKEN, OKEx, Binance and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.