Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 91.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,007,024 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average is $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $68.83.

In related news, Director Jack B. Moore bought 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,527.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Klesse bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.09 per share, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,900 shares of company stock worth $921,409 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

