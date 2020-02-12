Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Short Interest Update

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the January 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of OII stock opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,775.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OII. Evercore ISI upgraded Oceaneering International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.