OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Director William D. Moss Sells 6,623 Shares

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Director William D. Moss sold 6,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $155,508.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OCFC traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $23.49. 13,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,769. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.80. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $26.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OCFC. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.50 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

