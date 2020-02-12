Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Short Interest Down 24.9% in January

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the January 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Currently, 14.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri acquired 406,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.34 per share, for a total transaction of $138,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,420. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Junge Zhang acquired 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 600,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,028.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,196,000 shares of company stock worth $421,790. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ocugen stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 2,626.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432,541 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 2.81% of Ocugen worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OCGN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Ocugen stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,471,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,115,255. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.58. Ocugen has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.65.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ocugen will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

