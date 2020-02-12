Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) Short Interest Update

Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the January 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OCO Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,549,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 27,051 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,438,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 136,175 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,728,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 197,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OCN opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. Ocwen Financial has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $218.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.97.

Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

