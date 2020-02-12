ODUWA Price Up 15.8% This Week (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001361 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $331,728.00 and approximately $68,452.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00050283 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00068448 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000888 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00082976 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,521.74 or 1.01479690 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000665 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000465 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

