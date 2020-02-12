Odyssey Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Kucoin, Huobi and FCoin. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 34% higher against the U.S. dollar. Odyssey has a total market cap of $4.32 million and $589,371.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,301,866,840 tokens. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN.

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Kucoin, Upbit, IDEX, HitBTC, Gate.io, CoinTiger, FCoin, Bittrex, Huobi and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

