OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Short Interest Update

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the January 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 286,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OFG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of OFG opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.05. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.67.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.36). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $98.92 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.28%.

In other news, Director Edwin Perez bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $808,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 14.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 165.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 24,603 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $482,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

